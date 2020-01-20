JB Hunt (JBHT) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Hold rating on JB Hunt (JBHT) on January 15 and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for JB Hunt with a $122.40 average price target, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Bernstein also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $124.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $122.29 and a one-year low of $83.64. Currently, JB Hunt has an average volume of 807.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JBHT in relation to earlier this year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.