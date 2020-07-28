Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Wolfe Research

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) received a Buy rating from Wolfe Research analyst Akash Tewari today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $114.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Tewari is ranked #526 out of 6821 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals with a $163.00 average price target, representing a 43.2% upside. In a report issued on July 23, H.C. Wainwright also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $166.00 price target.

Based on Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $535 million and GAAP net loss of $158 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $508 million and had a net profit of $85.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JAZZ in relation to earlier this year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: XYREM, ERWINAZETM, PRIALT, intrathecal infusion, FAZACLO and LUVOX CR. The company was founded by Bruce C. Cozadd in March 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

