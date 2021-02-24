Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 21, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), with a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $157.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 38.1% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Endo International.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $182.86.

The company has a one-year high of $172.67 and a one-year low of $86.88. Currently, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 673.5K.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: XYREM, ERWINAZETM, PRIALT, intrathecal infusion, FAZACLO and LUVOX CR. The company was founded by Bruce C. Cozadd in March 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

