Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Receives a Buy from Cantor Fitzgerald

In a report issued on January 29, Brandon Folkes from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Folkes ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.5% and a 38.3% success rate. Folkes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Emergent Biosolutions, and Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals with a $170.29 average price target, a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $8.11B and has a P/E ratio of 13.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JAZZ in relation to earlier this year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry.