Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and RBC Capital gave Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Balaji Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $189.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $107.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.5% and a 25.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals with a $162.08 average price target, which is a 49.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $149.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $154.25 and a one-year low of $86.88. Currently, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 676.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JAZZ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: XYREM, ERWINAZETM, PRIALT, intrathecal infusion, FAZACLO and LUVOX CR. The company was founded by Bruce C. Cozadd in March 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.