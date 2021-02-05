Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Craig Siegenthaler from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Janus Henderson Group (JHG), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 66.1% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Focus Financial Partners, and Apollo Global Management.

Janus Henderson Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.50.

Based on Janus Henderson Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $569 million and net profit of $119 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $536 million and had a net profit of $112 million.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on May 30, 2017 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.