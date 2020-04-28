Janney Montgomery Thinks BayCom’s Stock is Going to Recover

Janney Montgomery analyst Timothy Coffey maintained a Buy rating on BayCom (BCML) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.51, close to its 52-week low of $10.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Coffey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 67.9% success rate. Coffey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Holdings, Heritage Commerce, and Rbb Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BayCom with a $15.00 average price target, representing a 28.9% upside. In a report issued on April 13, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.89 and a one-year low of $10.65. Currently, BayCom has an average volume of 59.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BCML in relation to earlier this year.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on November 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.