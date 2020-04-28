Janney Montgomery Maintains Their Buy Rating on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

In a report released today, Timothy Coffey from Janney Montgomery maintained a Buy rating on Heritage Commerce (HTBK), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Coffey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 67.9% success rate. Coffey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Holdings, Rbb Bancorp, and BayCom.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Heritage Commerce with a $9.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.15 and a one-year low of $6.04. Currently, Heritage Commerce has an average volume of 303.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HTBK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company which provides banking services through their subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Factoring. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.