James River Group (JRVR) Receives a Hold from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst Mark Hughes maintained a Hold rating on James River Group (JRVR) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 58.7% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, First American Financial, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for James River Group with a $43.00 average price target, representing a 24.9% upside. In a report issued on April 29, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.19 and a one-year low of $25.35. Currently, James River Group has an average volume of 179.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JRVR in relation to earlier this year.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance in every U.S. state and the District of Columbia through James River Insurance and James River Casualty. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment focuses on niche classes within the standard insurance markets, such as workers compensation coverage for residential contractors, light manufacturing operations, transportation workers and healthcare workers in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Casualty Reinsurance segment consists of JRG Re, which provides proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and to its U.S. based insurance companies. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.