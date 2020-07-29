Jacobs Engineering (J) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Buy rating on Jacobs Engineering (J) on July 21 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $83.71.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Jacobs Engineering with a $101.29 average price target.

Based on Jacobs Engineering’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.43 billion and GAAP net loss of $92.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.09 billion and had a net profit of $56.92 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of J in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Joseph Bronson, a Director at J bought 875 shares for a total of $33,285.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions. Though the Critical Mission Solutions business, it provides cyber security, data analytics, software application development, enterprise and mission IT, systems integration and other technical consulting solutions to government agencies as well as selective aerospace, automotive and telecom customers. Its representative clients include national government departments/agencies in the US, Europe, United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia; state and local departments of transportation within the US; and private industry firms. The People and Places Solutions business provides end-to-end solutions for clients projects which includes connected mobility, water, smart cities, advanced manufacturing or the environment. Its clients include national, state and local government in the U.S., Europe, U.K., Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, as well as the private sector throughout the world. The company was founded by Joseph J. Jacobs in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.