Jack In The Box (JACK) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Andrew Charles upgraded Jack In The Box (JACK) to Buy today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Charles is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 72.9% success rate. Charles covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Domino’s Pizza, and Yum! Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jack In The Box with a $91.50 average price target.

Jack In The Box’s market cap is currently $1.99B and has a P/E ratio of 23.78. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 145 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JACK in relation to earlier this year.

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments.