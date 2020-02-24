Jack In The Box (JACK) Receives a Sell from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained a Sell rating on Jack In The Box (JACK) on February 20 and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Silberman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 74.1% success rate. Silberman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dunkin’ Brands, and McDonald’s.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jack In The Box with a $96.33 average price target.

Based on Jack In The Box’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $7.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $34.18 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 146 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JACK in relation to earlier this year.

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments.