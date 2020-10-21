Jack In The Box (JACK) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report issued on October 19, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Jack In The Box (JACK), with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.55, close to its 52-week high of $89.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Dine Brands Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jack In The Box is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.15, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Jack In The Box’s market cap is currently $1.95B and has a P/E ratio of 28.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 117 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JACK in relation to earlier this year.

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.