Jack In The Box (JACK) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Jack In The Box (JACK), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 64.8% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jack In The Box is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.18, implying a 35.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $93.13 and a one-year low of $16.81. Currently, Jack In The Box has an average volume of 920.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 147 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Phillip Rudolph, the EVP, CHF LGL of JACK sold 21,702 shares for a total of $1,886,121.

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.