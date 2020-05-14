Jack In The Box (JACK) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and Oppenheimer gave Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Stifel Nicolaus. Analyst Christopher O`Cull maintained a Buy rating on Jack In The Box today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.61.

According to TipRanks.com, O`Cull is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 66.7% success rate. O`Cull covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Baker Hughes Company, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Jack In The Box has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.43, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

Based on Jack In The Box’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $308 million and net profit of $7.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $291 million and had a net profit of $34.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 147 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Phillip Rudolph, the EVP, CHF LGL of JACK sold 21,702 shares for a total of $1,886,121.

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.