Jack In The Box (JACK) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner reiterated a Buy rating on Jack In The Box (JACK) today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 71.0% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Yum China Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jack In The Box with a $93.38 average price target, a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $102.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $93.12 and a one-year low of $70.77. Currently, Jack In The Box has an average volume of 494.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 146 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JACK in relation to earlier this year.

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments.