Jack In The Box (JACK) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Jack In The Box (JACK), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 66.1% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jack In The Box with a $72.50 average price target, implying a -3.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $93.12 and a one-year low of $16.81. Currently, Jack In The Box has an average volume of 1.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 129 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JACK in relation to earlier this year.

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.