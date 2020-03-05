Jack In The Box (JACK) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Charles from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Jack In The Box (JACK), with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.52, close to its 52-week low of $67.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Charles is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 64.0% success rate. Charles covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Domino’s Pizza, and Yum! Brands.

Jack In The Box has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.71, implying a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Jack In The Box’s market cap is currently $1.6B and has a P/E ratio of 26.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 147 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JACK in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Phillip Rudolph, the EVP, CHF LGL of JACK sold 21,702 shares for a total of $1,886,121.

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments.