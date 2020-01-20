Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 17, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY), with a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $149.47, close to its 52-week high of $152.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 83.2% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jack Henry & Associates is a Hold with an average price target of $139.67.

The company has a one-year high of $152.93 and a one-year low of $128.78. Currently, Jack Henry & Associates has an average volume of 391.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JKHY in relation to earlier this year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.