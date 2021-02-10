Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $149.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 60.2% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Jack Henry & Associates with a $171.67 average price target.

Jack Henry & Associates’ market cap is currently $12.07B and has a P/E ratio of 39.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JKHY in relation to earlier this year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information. The Payments segment secures payment processing tools and services, such automated teller machine, debit, and credit card processing services; online and mobile bill pay solutions; and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment offers additional software, and services that can be integrated with its core solutions or used independently. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of hardware revenue and costs, as well as operating costs not directly attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Jerry D. Hall and John W. Henry in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, MO.