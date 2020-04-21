J2 Global (JCOM) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on J2 Global (JCOM), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 55.2% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

J2 Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.89, representing a 38.6% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

J2 Global’s market cap is currently $3.57B and has a P/E ratio of 17.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JCOM in relation to earlier this year.

J2 Global, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Business Cloud Services segment offers online fax, virtual phone system, unified communications, online backup, customer relationship management, intellectual property licensing, global network operations, and customer support. The Digital Media segment includes display and video advertising, performance marketing, web properties, and licensing activities. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F. Rieley in December 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

