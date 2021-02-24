J.P. Morgan’s Take on This Canadian Energy Stock

J.P. Morgan analyst Andreas Willi maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.58.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.61.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.’s market cap is currently $25.54B and has a P/E ratio of -31.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -15.41.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

