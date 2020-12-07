J.P. Morgan’s Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

J.P. Morgan analyst Andrew Wilson CFA maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF) on December 3 and set a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.50.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #2818 out of 7134 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Energy with a $33.82 average price target, which is a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 19, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR29.50 price target.

Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It provides Integrated Electrification, Automation and Digital solutions for oil and marine industries, Re-powering solutions, Grid access, HVDC, MVDC, and other related services.