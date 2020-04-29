J.P. Morgan’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released today, Andreas Willi from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.80.

Willi has an average return of 2.7% when recommending Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A..

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is ranked #2452 out of 6525 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. is a Hold with an average price target of $16.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2 billion and GAAP net loss of $174 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.26 billion and had a net profit of $18 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.