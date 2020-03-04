J.P. Morgan’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

J.P. Morgan analyst Phil Gresh maintained a Hold rating on Suncor Energy (SU) today and set a price target of C$43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.71, close to its 52-week low of $26.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Gresh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 71.1% success rate. Gresh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum, and Cenovus Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Suncor Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.15.

Suncor Energy’s market cap is currently $40.26B and has a P/E ratio of 19.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.26.

Suncor Energy, Inc. is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing.

