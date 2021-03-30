J.P. Morgan Upgrades MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) to Hold

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) received a Hold rating and a $62.00 price target from J.P. Morgan analyst Harlan Sur yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Sur is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 69.8% success rate. Sur covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and ON Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.50.

The company has a one-year high of $69.29 and a one-year low of $17.45. Currently, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has an average volume of 598K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTSI in relation to earlier this year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.