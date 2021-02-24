J.P. Morgan Upgrades Credit Agricole (CRARY) to Buy

J.P. Morgan analyst Delphine Lee upgraded Credit Agricole (CRARY) to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.85, close to its 52-week high of $6.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is ranked #1748 out of 7329 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Credit Agricole is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.41.

Credit Agricole’s market cap is currently $39.94B and has a P/E ratio of 8.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.77.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre. The French Retail Banking – Regional Banks segment provides banking and financial services for individual customers, farmers, small businesses, corporate and local authorities. The French Retail Banking – LCL segment offers asset management, insurance, and wealth management products. The International Retail Banking segment covers foreign subsidiaries and investments that are involved in retail banking. The Asset gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries. The Specialized Financial Services segment provides consumer financing services and specialized financial services such as factoring and leasing and this segment also handles the group subsidiaries which provides financial products and services to individual customers, small businesses, corporates and local authorities in France and abroad. The Large customers segment operates in capital markets, investment banking, and financing activities. The Corporate Center segment involves central body function, asset and liability management, and results of the private equity business and various companies of the group. The company was founded on November 5, 1894 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.