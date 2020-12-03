J.P. Morgan Thinks Target Hospitality’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Target Hospitality (TH). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.63, close to its 52-week low of $0.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 56.7% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Target Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.52.

The company has a one-year high of $5.77 and a one-year low of $0.82. Currently, Target Hospitality has an average volume of 211.2K.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. Its services include catering, housekeeping and maintenance, recreation and leisure, fitness, security, and transportation. The company was founded in July 12, 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.