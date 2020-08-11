J.P. Morgan Thinks Legend Biotech’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on August 2, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Legend Biotech (LEGN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.49, close to its 52-week low of $31.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 56.0% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Legend Biotech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.00, implying a 59.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm’s lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy is for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its other pipeline products include LB1910, LB1909, LB1903, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from North America.