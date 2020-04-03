J.P. Morgan Thinks Healthcare’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Michael Mueller from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Healthcare (HTA), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.73, close to its 52-week low of $20.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Mueller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 60.0% success rate. Mueller covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Properties of America, First Industrial Realty, and Extra Space Storage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.50.

The company has a one-year high of $34.23 and a one-year low of $20.62. Currently, Healthcare has an average volume of 1.88M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HTA in relation to earlier this year.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.