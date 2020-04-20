J.P. Morgan Thinks DuPont de Nemours’ Stock is Going to Recover

DuPont de Nemours (DD) received a Buy rating and a $55.00 price target from J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.36, close to its 52-week low of $28.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Tusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 69.6% success rate. Tusa covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Lennox International, and Trane Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DuPont de Nemours with a $57.75 average price target, representing a 54.0% upside. In a report issued on April 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

DuPont de Nemours’ market cap is currently $28.15B and has a P/E ratio of 57.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.89.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging; Nutrition & Biosciences; Transportation & Industrial; Safety & Construction, and Non-Core. The Electronics & Imaging segment provides permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions and materials and innovative metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. The Nutrition & Biosciences segment provides solutions for the global food and beverage, dietary supplements, pharma, home and personal care, energy and animal nutrition markets. The Transportation & Industrial segment engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial and consumer end-markets to enable systems solutions for demanding applications and environments. The Safety & Construction segment provides engineering products and integrated systems for a number of industries including, worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging and building materials. The Non-Core segment supplier of key materials for the manufacturing of photovoltaic cells and panels, including SOLAMET metallization pastes, TEDLAR backsheet materials, and FORTASUN silicone encapsulants and adhesives. The company was founded on September 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

