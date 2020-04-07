J.P. Morgan Thinks Daimler’s Stock is Going to Recover

J.P. Morgan analyst Jose Asumendi maintained a Buy rating on Daimler (DDAIF) on April 5 and set a price target of EUR29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.08, close to its 52-week low of $22.75.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel fur Daimler von 31 auf 29 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf “Overweight” belassen. In einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie kurzte Analyst Jose Asumendi nun schon zum zweiten Mal im Zuge der Covid-19-Krise seine Gewinnschatzungen fur den europaischen Autosektor. Er rechnet nun 2020 mit einem weltweiten Ruckgang der Autoproduktion von 19 Prozent im Jahresvergleich, nachdem er zuvor einen Ruckgang von neun Prozent prognostiziert hatte./ajx/zb Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.04.2020 / 21:43 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 00:15 / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Asumendi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 37.8% success rate. Asumendi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $36.52 average price target, which is a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR40.00 price target.

Based on Daimler’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.13 billion and GAAP net loss of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.61 billion and had a net profit of $1.56 billion.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand. The Daimler Trucks distributes its trucks under the brand names Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, FUSO, Western Star, and BharatBenz. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment manufactures commercial vans such as Sprinter large van, the Vito mid-size van, and the Mecedez-Benz Citan urban delivery van. The Daimler Buses segment trades city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. The Daimler Financial Services segment consists of tailored financing and leasing packages for customers and dealers. It also provides services such as insurance, fleet management, investment products, and credit cards. The company was founded by Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.