J.P. Morgan Thinks Axalta Coating Systems’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Jeffrey Zekauskas from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.80, close to its 52-week low of $12.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Zekauskas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Zekauskas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, LyondellBasell, and CF Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axalta Coating Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.55, which is a 45.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Axalta Coating Systems’ market cap is currently $3.85B and has a P/E ratio of 15.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.55.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.