J.P. Morgan Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

In a report released yesterday, Kian Abouhossein from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB), with a price target of EUR7.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.73, close to its 52-week high of $11.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Abouhossein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 56.1% success rate. Abouhossein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $8.57, a -20.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Warburg Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR8.10 price target.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.93 billion and net profit of $286 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.25 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $859 million.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.