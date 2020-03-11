J.P. Morgan Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

In a report released today, Phil Gresh from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Cenovus Energy (CVE), with a price target of C$5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.01, close to its 52-week low of $2.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Gresh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 70.2% success rate. Gresh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum, and Canadian Natural.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cenovus Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.25.

The company has a one-year high of $10.82 and a one-year low of $2.70. Currently, Cenovus Energy has an average volume of 4.79M.

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in gas and oil provisions. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. It operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Deep Basin, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.