J.P. Morgan Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Amgen (AMGN)

In a report issued on October 5, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $257.49, close to its 52-week high of $264.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 55.7% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $269.60, representing a 6.2% upside. In a report issued on September 21, William Blair also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Amgen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.21 billion and net profit of $1.8 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.87 billion and had a net profit of $2.18 billion.

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.