J.P. Morgan Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.53, close to its 52-week low of $24.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 47.0% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Allogene Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.50.

Based on Allogene Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $50.74 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $30.51 million.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.