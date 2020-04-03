J.P. Morgan Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Medical Properties (MPW)

In a report released today, Anthony Paolone from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Medical Properties (MPW), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Paolone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 62.8% success rate. Paolone covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Cousins Properties, and SL Green Realty.

Medical Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.80, representing a 46.7% upside. In a report issued on March 23, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $24.29 and a one-year low of $12.36. Currently, Medical Properties has an average volume of 4.91M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MPW in relation to earlier this year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities. The company was founded by Edward K. Aldag Jr., R. Steven Hamner, Emmett E. McLean, and William Gilliard McKenzie on August 27, 2003 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

