J.P. Morgan Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report released yesterday, Sandeep Deshpande from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Adyen (ADYYF), with a price target of EUR1590.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1902.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 69.6% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Ingenico Group – GCS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adyen with a $1672.04 average price target, a -11.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1583.00 price target.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.