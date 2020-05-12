J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

In a report issued on May 7, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 53.8% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Puma Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.60, which is a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Puma Biotechnology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $62.92 million and GAAP net loss of $11.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $71.08 million and had a GAAP net loss of $30.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PBYI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use. Puma Biotechnology was founded by Alan H. Auerbach on September 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.