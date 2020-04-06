J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Jose Asumendi maintained a Sell rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) on April 1 and set a price target of EUR64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.79, close to its 52-week low of $57.00.

Asumendi commented:

Asumendi has an average return of 47.7% when recommending Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Continental Aktiengesellschaft is a Hold with an average price target of $75.83, implying a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR55.00 price target.

Based on Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.06 billion and GAAP net loss of $299 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.23 billion and had a net profit of $712 million.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other or Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrains segment integrates system solutions for the powertrains. The Interior segment provides information management for vehicles; and develops and produces communication, and network solutions. The Tires segment offers reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industry. The Other or Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.