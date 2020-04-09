J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Hold Rating for United Parcel (UPS)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Ossenbeck from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on United Parcel (UPS), with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.79.

Ossenbeck observed:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel fur UPS von 127 auf 113 US-Dollar gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf “Neutral” belassen. Analyst Brian Ossenbeck passte seine Prognosen fur die nordamerikanischen Logistikkonzerne an die erwarteten Einbussen aus der Corona-Krise sowie an die niedrigeren Energiepreise an. Daraus resultierten fur UPS sinkende Umsatz- und Ergebnisschatzungen (bereinigtes Ebitda) fur die Jahre 2020 und 2021, schrieb er in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/fba Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 20:47 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 00:48 / EDT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Ossenbeck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 69.0% success rate. Ossenbeck covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Heartland Express, and TFI International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Parcel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.33, implying a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Berenberg Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

United Parcel’s market cap is currently $84.81B and has a P/E ratio of 18.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -29.40.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

United Parcel Service, Inc. operates as a logistics and package delivery company providing supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The company operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain and Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers a full spectrum of U.S. domestic guaranteed ground and air package transportation services. The International Package segment includes small package operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and Latin America, Indian sub-continent, and the Middle East and Africa. The Supply Chain and Freight segment offers transportation, distribution, and international trade and brokerage services. The company was founded by James E. Casey and Claude Ryan on August 28, 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.