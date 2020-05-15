J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Unilever NV (UNLVF)

In a report released yesterday, Celine Pannuti from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Unilever NV (UNLVF). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Pannuti is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 52.5% success rate. Pannuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Nestlé SA, and Diageo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Unilever NV with a $53.12 average price target, implying a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, HSBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $62.90 and a one-year low of $45.00. Currently, Unilever NV has an average volume of 51.24K.

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm’s brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men’s grooming business Dollar Shave Club.