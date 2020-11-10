J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Pfizer (PFE)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Schott from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer (PFE), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Schott is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 46.6% success rate. Schott covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Horizon Therapeutics, and Merck & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pfizer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.33, representing a 2.2% upside. In a report issued on October 28, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Pfizer’s market cap is currently $217.9B and has a P/E ratio of 23.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.91.

Pfizer Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare. The EH segment is involved in development and supply of branded generics, generic sterile injectable products, biosimilars, and select branded products including anti-infectives. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

