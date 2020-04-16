J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

In a report released yesterday, Tien Tsin Huang from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Automatic Data Processing (ADP), with a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $137.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Huang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 63.0% success rate. Huang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

Automatic Data Processing has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $171.00, a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $182.33 and a one-year low of $103.12. Currently, Automatic Data Processing has an average volume of 2.91M.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms. The Professional Employer Organization Services segment offers small and mid-sized businesses a human resources outsourcing solution through a co-employment mode. The Other segment comprises of non-recurring gains and losses; miscellaneous processing services; the elimination of intercompany transactions; and interest expense. The company was founded by Henry Taub in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.