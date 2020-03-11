J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Buy Rating for ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

In a report released today, Anupam Rama from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx (CCXI), with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Rama is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 48.1% success rate. Rama covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Y-Mabs Therapeutics, and Vir Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ChemoCentryx with a $62.00 average price target, implying a 35.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Based on ChemoCentryx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.53 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.79 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCXI in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Markus Cappel, the Chief Bus. Officer & Treasurer of CCXI bought 30,259 shares for a total of $184,835.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.