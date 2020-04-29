J.P. Morgan Remains a Sell on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

In a report released today, Brian Ossenbeck from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Werner Enterprises (WERN), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Ossenbeck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 71.8% success rate. Ossenbeck covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Kansas City Southern, and TFI International.

Werner Enterprises has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.08, which is a -6.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Based on Werner Enterprises’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $622 million and net profit of $48.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $646 million and had a net profit of $54.56 million.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-trucking services to customers such as truck brokerages which uses contracted carriers to complete customer shipments. The company was founded by Clarence L. Werner in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.