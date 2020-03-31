J.P. Morgan Remains a Hold on PGT (PGTI)

J.P. Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut maintained a Hold rating on PGT (PGTI) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.39, close to its 52-week low of $7.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Rehaut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 53.6% success rate. Rehaut covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Century Communities, and Mohawk Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PGT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.33, implying a 56.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, B.Riley FBR also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $11.00 price target.

Based on PGT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $175 million and net profit of $3.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $190 million and had a net profit of $10.47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, FL.