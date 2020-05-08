J.P. Morgan Remains a Hold on Linde (LIN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained a Hold rating on Linde (LIN) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $184.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Zekauskas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 62.1% success rate. Zekauskas covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Air Products and Chemicals, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $215.57, representing a 21.1% upside. In a report issued on April 24, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR170.93 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $227.86 and a one-year low of $146.72. Currently, Linde has an average volume of 2.89M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.