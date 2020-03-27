J.P. Morgan Remains a Hold on KB Home (KBH)

In a report released today, Michael Rehaut from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on KB Home (KBH), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Rehaut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 53.6% success rate. Rehaut covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Century Communities, and Mohawk Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for KB Home with a $32.20 average price target, a 65.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on KB Home’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion and net profit of $123 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.35 billion and had a net profit of $96.84 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KBH in relation to earlier this year. Last month, William Hollinger, the SVP & CAO of KBH sold 125,844 shares for a total of $4,929,309.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums. It operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.